New Virginia Tech football offer: David Anderson

Anderson has already visited Blacksburg - taking in the opener over North Carolina last Fall - but picked up his offer from the new staff this week. He's a slightly under the radar prospect, with a couple ACC offers, but largely mid-majors on his list to this point. That's a scouting win for the Hokies, who are trying to prove to in-state coaches that they're much more serious about keeping talent home than was the previous group. Getting Anderson back to Blacksburg is a priority to seal the Hokies as a top option for the rising senior