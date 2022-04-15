 VirginiaPreps - New Virginia Tech football offer: David Anderson
New Virginia Tech football offer: David Anderson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Hampton (Va.) Kecoughtan 2023 defensive end David Anderson. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Syracuse, Wake Forest, Buffalo, East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion, William & Mary

The latest

Anderson has already visited Blacksburg - taking in the opener over North Carolina last Fall - but picked up his offer from the new staff this week. He's a slightly under the radar prospect, with a couple ACC offers, but largely mid-majors on his list to this point. That's a scouting win for the Hokies, who are trying to prove to in-state coaches that they're much more serious about keeping talent home than was the previous group. Getting Anderson back to Blacksburg is a priority to seal the Hokies as a top option for the rising senior

Film

