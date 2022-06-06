New Virginia Tech football offer: Brett Clatterbaugh

Virginia Tech has offered Culpeper (Va.) Eastern View 2025 linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
The latest
Clatterbaugh has taken multiple past visits to Virginia Tech, but Sunday's trip - to perform in front of the coaches at VT's second camp session of the Summer - was enough to net him an offer. That he'd already been to Blacksburg on multiple unofficials indicates the seriousness of his interest, but it's early in the process and he's a prospect who wants to see what's out there before he begins to narrow his options. Clemson, for example, has also hosted him a couple times already. Nonetheless, Virginia Tech should be the team that sets the bar for other programs to meet.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!