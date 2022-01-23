New Virginia Tech football offer: Brennan Johnson

Virginia Tech has offered Highland Springs (Va.) 2025 linebacker/athlete Brennan Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Virginia Tech is his first
The latest
Johnson was offered at the conclusion of a stop by Highland Springs High by area recruiter JC Price and headman Brent Pry. It's an important program for VT for multiple reasons: it produces tons of talent in the Richmond area, and it's coached by former Hokie Loren Johnson. Not only is Brennan Johnson one of that program's top 2025 players, he's the son of the head coach (and younger brother of 2023 target Braylon Johnson). If the staff continues to knock in-state recruiting out of the park as they've shown early signs of doing, others should have a hard time beating them for Johnson.
