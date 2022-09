Virginia Tech has offered Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland 2023 athlete Brandyn Hillman. Here's a quick look at him.

Hillman is a late riser, with strong early-season film at QB and safety (though the fact that he was initially recruited by Brad Glenn, and only receivers coach/757 area recruiter Fontel Mines was involved in the offer says a bit about where the Hokies may view him long-term). Hillman has long been on the Hokies' board, and visited for a spring practice back in March. Now that an offer is on the table, it will kick things into a higher gear, and with only FCS opposition (so far), Virginia Tech may be tough to beat.

