New Virginia Tech football offer: Ari Watford
Virginia Tech has offered Virginia Beach (Va.) Salem 2025 defensive end Ari Watford. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Pitt, others
The latest
Watford held an offer from the previous coaching staff... but given that it came two defensive line administrations ago by now, it may as well be a new offer. With the VT coaching staff canvassing the state, they're showing the importance of homegrown talent to their project, and it's something that will be appreciated (particularly by coaches who have felt they weren't getting enough attention from the previous administration - of which there are many). Staying on Watford and bringing him to campus for a visit will be key in having a chance to land a player who looks like he's going to be a nationally-elite prospect.
Film
