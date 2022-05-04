New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jamie Kaiser

A two-sport athlete who recently made the decision to focus on basketball rather than pursue his gridiron dreams (though he has a couple Power-5 offers as a dual-threat QB/Ath), Kaiser's hoops recruitment has taken off in the past couple weeks. An offer from Wisconsin turned into a quick official visit, and he intends to see Harvard for an official next week, as well. The Hokies should at least draw a visit out of him - he intends to use all five officials - and that will be crucial since he hopes to make his commitment before returning to school in the Fall.