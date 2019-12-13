New River Valley State Semis Review, State Final Look Ahead
Last week saw Galax Maroon Tide defeated the Rebels of Patrick Henry 41-16 to advance to the state final.Galax running back Denver Brown scored two touchdowns and rushed for 284 yards on 39 carries...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news