News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-13 14:05:13 -0600') }} football Edit

New River Valley State Semis Review, State Final Look Ahead

The Galax Maroon Tide have playoff history with their next opponent, powerhouse Riverheads
The Galax Maroon Tide have playoff history with their next opponent, powerhouse Riverheads (Bryan Ward)
Rodney Young • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@yjake

Last week saw Galax Maroon Tide defeated the Rebels of Patrick Henry 41-16 to advance to the state final.Galax running back Denver Brown scored two touchdowns and rushed for 284 yards on 39 carries...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}