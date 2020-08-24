Newly minted five-star Tristan Leigh was one of the big time players that attended the Sooner Summit recruiting event organized by five-star Oklahoma commit Caleb Williams over the weekend. The offensive tackle out of Fairfax (Va.) Robinson had never been to Oklahoma before and was really excited to get a closer look at one of his top five schools.

"It was amazing," Leigh said. "We really got a vibe for the atmosphere at Oklahoma. I got to know all the commits and targets really well. The way Caleb really pulled all of this together really showed what kind of dude he can be as a quarterback with his leadership. He really cares about everyone. I think it starts up top with coach Riley and he's passing on that knowledge.

"Overall it was great," he said. "I didn't know what to expect. I had never been to Oklahoma but I was very happy.

"We couldn't do anything involving the OU football team, like talking to them or anything," said Leigh. "We did get to watch the practice from a distance. They were out there competing. It was hard to see a lot but I did see just how technical coach Bill Bedenbaugh is. When I've seen other practices at other schools they are doing things full speed, which is good, but this time they were doing a lot of technical stuff and it looked so refined. It looked like art. Then they put it all together for the scrimmage and did the defense pretty bad.

"We went on campus to all the favorite spots," he said. "We were just getting to know each other and that was mostly what we were doing. It was a lot of fun. We had a lot of fans showing love too so that was cool. We rode scooters around Norman, went to restaurants, and Top Golf.

"To be honest, I really want to see if the official visits get opened up," Leigh said. "If not, I feel like I might have to do some more of these unofficial visits to be able to make my decision. Before the weekend I already really liked Oklahoma but this visit changed it for me.

"I haven't talked to any of my other schools since I got back," he said. "Most of them wanted me to enjoy it and didn't bug me while I was out there. I'm going to catch up with them today."