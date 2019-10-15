For those people who follow Northwestern recruiting, Nigel Williams' tweet on Tuesday that he had committed to the Wildcats probably came out of left field. Most observers didn't even know the Wildcats were in the market for another cornerback for their 2020 class, let alone one that had been committed to Wake Forest until the day before.



But this was anything but a sudden decision for Williams. It was something he had been working toward for his entire life.

Because, believe it or not, this versatile athlete, who grew up hundreds of miles from Evanston, Ill., in Richmond, Va., wanted nothing more than to one day play for the Wildcats.

"Northwestern is where I always wanted to go, since I was really little," he said. "It's always been my dream."