New Boston College commit Antonio Cotman breaks down his decision
Head coach Jeff Hafley and his staff at Boston College continue to build a solid recruiting class and they're adding to in the form of four-star Antonio Cotman Jr. The defensive back out of Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy broke down his decision with Rivals.com in the video above.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
*****