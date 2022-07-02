 VirginiaPreps - New Boston College commit Antonio Cotman breaks down his decision
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-02 14:27:15 -0500') }} football Edit

New Boston College commit Antonio Cotman breaks down his decision

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Head coach Jeff Hafley and his staff at Boston College continue to build a solid recruiting class and they're adding to in the form of four-star Antonio Cotman Jr. The defensive back out of Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy broke down his decision with Rivals.com in the video above.

