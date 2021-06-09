NC State target Isaiah Montgomery works out at camp
Three-star offensive lineman Isaiah Montgomery from Virginia Beach (Va.) Landstown High was already planning to take a tour of NC State on Sunday, June 6. He figured since he was in town, why not take advantage of the Wolfpack’s one-day camp.
“It’s a chance I get some extra work in,” Montgomery added.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder thus spent the morning and early afternoon with offensive line coach John Garrison inside NC State’s indoor practice facility, where the linemen work out during camp.
“It made me realize there is a lot I don’t know and a lot of technique I need to improve upon before I plan to go to the next level,” Montgomery said. “[Garrison’s] a great coach.”
It did not take long for Garrison and the rest of the Wolfpack coaching staff to make an impression on Montgomery.
