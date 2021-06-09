NC State target Isaiah Montgomery works out at camp

Three-star offensive lineman Isaiah Montgomery from Virginia Beach (Va.) Landstown High was already planning to take a tour of NC State on Sunday, June 6. He figured since he was in town, why not take advantage of the Wolfpack’s one-day camp.

“It’s a chance I get some extra work in,” Montgomery added.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder thus spent the morning and early afternoon with offensive line coach John Garrison inside NC State’s indoor practice facility, where the linemen work out during camp.