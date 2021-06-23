Forward Alphonzo Billups from Varina High in Richmond, Va., has been a stock-riser since this spring.

Playing for Team Loaded (Va.) in The Exposure Breakout in Atlanta, Billups caught the eye of Rivals.com’s Dan McDonald, who noted Billups, “possesses great size and athleticism for a wing at 6-foot-7 and he has the skill level to go along with it. He was productive all weekend and looks like a safe bet to make an appearance in the next update of the Rivals150.”

That came true when Billups checked in at No. 117 nationally in the latest release for the 2022 class. Now the 6-foot-7, 175-pounder is starting to emerge on NC State’s recruiting board.

Assistant coach James Johnson had been recruiting Billups for a couple of months, and on Monday, Billups made it down to Raleigh for an unofficial visit, where he received some big news.