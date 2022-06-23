NC State's Dereon Seabron goes undrafted, signs with Pelicans

The 22-year-old Seabron was invited to the NBA Combine and checked in at 6-foot-4 3/4 and 182.4 pounds, and had a 6-8 3/4 wingspan. He also did 38 inches in the vertical jump. Draft Express of ESPN.com had him at No. 56 in its mock draft Thursday morning.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported after the draft that Seabron would be signing a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. A two-way contract will allow Seabron to play in the G-League and possibly the NBA.

Seabron was named the ACC’s Most Improved Player and second-team all-conference. He redshirted his first year due to being an academic non-qualifier. He averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game a year ago.

Seabron improved to 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 49.1 percent form the field and took over the point guard duties going into the ACC schedule.

Seabron had a season-high 39 points and 19 rebounds in 57 minutes in the four-overtime win vs. Nebraska on Dec. 1. He also had an ACC-best 32 points on 12 of 14 shooting, plus seven rebounds and seven assists in the first meeting Jan. 1 against Florida State. Seabron scored in double figures in all but two contests, and added 12 double-doubles for points and rebounds.

The Norfolk, Va., product biggest weakness was his outside shooting, which made him "iffy" on getting drafted. He shot 11 of 43 for 25.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Seabron was originally in the class of 2018, but spent a post-graduate year at Woodstock (Va.) Massanutten Military Academy and was ranked No. 124 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the 2019 class. He picked NC State over Pittsburgh, VCU, Providence and Georgia.

Seabron is the seventh NC State player to enter the NBA Draft early and go undrafted since 2002, joining Anthony Barber, Ted Kapita, Maverick Rowan, Trevor Lacey, C.J. Leslie and Josh Powell.