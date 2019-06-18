CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Cameron Thomas is pondering waiting for the 2020 spring signing period to sign with a college.

Thomas has officially visited NC State and Connecticut, and both schools are heavily involved with the Rivals.com five-star prospect from Chesapeake, Va. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is ranked No. 22 overall in the country in the class of 2020, thanks to a strong junior year at Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy, followed up by putting up big numbers with the Boo Williams traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.