Junior free safety Nehki Meredith has a pretty good idea what colleges are prioritizing him.

Meredith, who is the cousin of Florida State cornerback Levonta Taylor, has collected some impressive offers along his recruiting journey. The 5-foot-11, 178-pounder has at least 16 scholarship offers as he enters his senior year at Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan High. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 12 overall player in Virginia in the class of 2020.