The Narrows Green Wave won a shootout against Bath County to take the Pioneer District Championship, 42-35, on the first Friday of November 2022.

Narrows got four touchdowns from running back Sam Albert as he rushed for 155 yards. Quarterback Aidan McGlothlin threw two touchdown passes, compiling 168 yards through the air.

Albert scored on runs of 7,23, 23, and 3 yards. McGlothlin threw touchdown passes to Carson Crigger for 56 yards and one to Kolier Pruett for 11 yards.



Bath County's Chargers (4-6) scored first as quarterback Isaac Gwin found paydirt from three yards out and Braiden Mabe kicked the point after for a 7-0 lead with 5:08 left in the opening quarter.



Narrows answered with the game's next three touchdowns. The first one was a Pruett 11-yard catch from McGlothlin. The second score was a seven-yard run from Albert. As for the third score, that was Carson Crigger's 56 slant pass from McGlothlin to go up 21-7. All three pint after kicks were good from Matt McGlothlin.

The Green Wave (8-1) stretched their lead to 28-7 with 8:12 to go in the third quarter. Albert scooted in from 23 yards out.

Bath County began to rev its offense up from there. Gwin crossed the goal line from four yards out and Mabe's kick cut their deficit to 28-14 at the 2:06 mark of the third period.

Narrows then got another 23-yard run from Albert to go up 35-14 with 10:47 left in the game.



Bath scored on their next possession when Andrew Turner broke loose on a 38-yard catch and run via a pass from Gwin to close the gap to 35-21. A Narrows fumble recovered by Bath County allowed the Chargers to get back on the board when Caiden Offer took a handoff around the left end and scamped into the end zone from 23 yards out just a couple plays later. Suddenly, that trimmed the Narrows lead to 35-28 with 6:18 remaining in regulation.

Narrows recover an onside kick and proceeded to put together a drive, where Albert scored on a three-yard run to make it 42-28 with 1:36 left.



Bath Co. wouldn't quit. Gwin found Offer on a one-yard pass and Mabe's kick cut the Green Wave lead back to seven, 42-35 with 22 seconds remaining.

Narrows then would recover another Chargers onside kick to put an end to the entertaining battle.

Narrows head coach Kelly Lowe said, "I'm so proud of the kids. It wasn't the prettiest game, but a win is a win," Narrows Head Coach Kelly Lowe commented afterwards.

"I've told the guys I've been around a winless season and a win is always a good thing. It's a huge honor to win the district championship and these guys have worked hard and earned this. They are still not satisfied and we still have the playoffs to look forward to."



The game saw the two teams combine for 25 penalties for over 200 yards. Some of that can be likely be chalked up to rust taking precedence over rest.

"We didn't get to play last Friday," Lowe noted in alluding to a forfeit win over and the layoff sometimes hurts you more than helps."



Narrows will now play at home in Class 1, Region C playoffs. Their opponent will be fellow Pioneer District member Covington (3-7), the No. 6 seed. Narrows defeated Covington at Covington in a come-from-behind win, 44-38. They were down 26-6 in that game.





