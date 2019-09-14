Narrows Green Wave Upends Warriors
Key plays in crunch time from QB Chase Blaker and WR Dustin Wiley propelled the Narrows Green Wave to a 20-14 victory over the Chilhowie Warriors - a program that has been in the Class 1 State Cham...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news