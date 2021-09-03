Narrows Blanks Bland County 39-0
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Narrows Green Wave lost 10 starters on defense from this spring's squad, but they pitched their second shutout in their second game of this young season. They defeated the Bland County Bears 3...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news