VirginiaPreps - Naquan Brown decommits from LSU

As LSU sorts through its 2021 recruiting numbers, it was obvious that a few decommitments and shakeups would occur with the latest being Naquan Brown.

The four-star hybrid player backed out of his pledge to the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

"I would like to thank the coaching staff at LSU for offering me the opportunity to play at the next level. After carefully weighing my options, I have decided that I will be reopening my recruitment and De-commit from LSU," Brown posted in a message on Twitter.

"I wish all the best to LSU football. God bless."