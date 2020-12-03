VirginiaPreps - Naquan Brown decommits from LSU

Naquan Brown decommits from LSU
As LSU sorts through its 2021 recruiting numbers, it was obvious that a few decommitments and shakeups would occur with the latest being Naquan Brown.
The four-star hybrid player backed out of his pledge to the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.
"I would like to thank the coaching staff at LSU for offering me the opportunity to play at the next level. After carefully weighing my options, I have decided that I will be reopening my recruitment and De-commit from LSU," Brown posted in a message on Twitter.
"I wish all the best to LSU football. God bless."
2️⃣ out #GBG 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/41kARHgz7m— Naquan Brown™ (@quanbrown_4) December 3, 2020
Brown becomes the second LSU pledge to decommit in as many days. Florida defensive lineman Anthony Hundley backed out his commitment on Tuesday.