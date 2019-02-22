When Nansemond River and Kecoughtan got together on Tuesday night at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach for the Region 5A Tournament quarterfinals, one thing was certain. That was a team nicknamed the Warriors would come out on top. The question was which school with that moniker would it be?

Throughout various moments of the tug-of-war battle, it remained difficult to tell. In fact, the 32 minutes of regulation weren't enough to decide a victor. The four-minute overtime period settled the score as Nansemond River kept its magical season going, eliminating Kecoughtan 64-61.

For Nansemond River, a proud program that had the best winning percentage of any program through Head Coach Ed Young's first 10 seasons and considerable success even before his arrival, few could've envisioned them getting this far. After four straight losing seasons and a 3-4 start to the 2018-19 campaign, everything looked to be going in the wrong direction.

Then, right before Christmas, the passing of Young's mother - Gloria - in Pennsylvania - rocked the leader of the Suffolk program. They rallied together, handing Class 4 playoff participant Smithfield its first loss of the season during the King's Fork Holiday Tournament while under the direction of longtime assistant Head J.V. Coach Craig Frost. Nansemond River also lost a close affair with Lakeland in the Championship of the holiday tourney.

Since Young's return to the team in early January, Nansemond River has gone 12-2 with the lone blemishes coming to Oscar Smith and King's Fork - two teams currently at the regional semifinal level in Region 6A and Region 4A, respectively. They would later avenge the loss to King's Fork as well as beat crosstown rival Lakeland two times.



