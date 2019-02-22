Nansemond River Takes Battle of Warriors in OT (VIDEO)
When Nansemond River and Kecoughtan got together on Tuesday night at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach for the Region 5A Tournament quarterfinals, one thing was certain. That was a team nicknamed the Warriors would come out on top. The question was which school with that moniker would it be?
Throughout various moments of the tug-of-war battle, it remained difficult to tell. In fact, the 32 minutes of regulation weren't enough to decide a victor. The four-minute overtime period settled the score as Nansemond River kept its magical season going, eliminating Kecoughtan 64-61.
For Nansemond River, a proud program that had the best winning percentage of any program through Head Coach Ed Young's first 10 seasons and considerable success even before his arrival, few could've envisioned them getting this far. After four straight losing seasons and a 3-4 start to the 2018-19 campaign, everything looked to be going in the wrong direction.
Then, right before Christmas, the passing of Young's mother - Gloria - in Pennsylvania - rocked the leader of the Suffolk program. They rallied together, handing Class 4 playoff participant Smithfield its first loss of the season during the King's Fork Holiday Tournament while under the direction of longtime assistant Head J.V. Coach Craig Frost. Nansemond River also lost a close affair with Lakeland in the Championship of the holiday tourney.
Since Young's return to the team in early January, Nansemond River has gone 12-2 with the lone blemishes coming to Oscar Smith and King's Fork - two teams currently at the regional semifinal level in Region 6A and Region 4A, respectively. They would later avenge the loss to King's Fork as well as beat crosstown rival Lakeland two times.
Video Interview with Nansemond River's Jeremiah Lewis + Justin Fatherly:
Nansemond River forwards Jeremiah Lewis and Justin Fatherly chat following their team's 64-61 overtime win over Kecoughtan in the Region 5A Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Fatherly, a junior named 2nd Team All-Southeastern District, had 12 of his 14 points in the 2nd half, including a pair of emphatic dunks.
Lewis, a senior chosen 1st Team All-Southeastern District, finished with 9 points, 16 rebounds and 6 blocks.
Now 16-7 overall and winners of 12 of their last 14, the Warriors take on Green Run at the Norfolk Scope at 5 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with a State Playoff berth on the line.
Inside the Numbers:
Final Stats for Nansemond River - Rayshawn Murray 15Pts. 5Reb. 4Stl. Justin Fatherly 14Pts. (12 2ndH), 3Ast. Jeremiah Lewis 9Pts. 16Reb. 6Blk. Jamal Boone 8Pts. 4Ast. 3Stl. Jalil Langston 8Pts. 8Reb.— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 20, 2019
Warriors - 24-59FG, 4-12 3's, 12-23FT, 44Reb. 15Ast. 22TO's, 10Blk. 13Stl. https://t.co/1h5EuFKPJz
Final Stats for Kecoughtan - DeJuan Campbell 20Pts. 4-20FG, 11-12FT, 5Reb. 4Ast. 2Stl. Jaylin Davis 13Pts. 5-15FG, 7Stl. 4Reb. Jayson Harris 7Pts. 10Reb. Vincent Cousins 8Reb.— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 20, 2019
Warriors - 20-67FG, 3-17 3's, 18-27FT, 45Reb. (22Off.), 7Ast. 17TO's, 6Blk. 14Stl. https://t.co/1h5EuFKPJz
Video Interview with Nansemond River Coach Ed Young:
Nansemond River Head Basketball Coach Ed Young chats after his team's thrilling 64-61 overtime win over Kecoughtan - the battle of the Warriors - in the Region 5A Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Virginia Beach's Green Run High School.
Young achieved his 425th win as a Head Coach in Virginia (28 years) and is now 243-125 in 15 seasons at the helm of Nansemond River. At 16-7 overall, his Warriors this season move within a win of the program's first State Tournament berth since 2007.
Up next for Nansemond River is a date with Green Run on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the regional semifinals at 5 PM at the Norfolk Scope.
