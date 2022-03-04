Nansemond River swept both the boys’ and girls’ meets to sweep the state title at the Class 5 State Meet, held concurrently with the Class 6 <eet at the Virginia Beach Sports Center last weekend.

The boys had an easier time, scoring 74 points to top previous champion L.C. Bird and upstart Glen Allen by 24 points.

The Warrior girls also overcame a serious challenge from Glen Allen, who scored 26 points in Friday’s pole vault to score a large early lead. Emily Romano’s 13-foot clearance won the event. Teammates Meredith Baham and Sam Romano placed second and third at 12 feet and 11-6. For the day, Glen Allen tallied 34 points to grab a 15-point lead on Highland Springs at the end of Day 1.

The WAR crew caught fire in the early goings on Saturday to pull away by 13 points.