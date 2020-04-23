Myles Alston down to seven
Virginia Beach Ocean Lakes receiver/athlete Myles Alston was one of the earlier 2021 offers for the Hokies, and he's down to seven programs.
Fortunately for Virginia Tech, there's an Orange and Maroon flair to his list.
I want to thank God as well as all of the coaches that have recruited me & given me an opportunity! With that being said these are my top 7 schools!🙏🏾 (Alphabetical order) pic.twitter.com/6FV1AUUvpQ— MYLES ALSTON (@Myles1Alston) April 23, 2020
