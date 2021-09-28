Mustangs Stampede Bland County 34-8

The Eastern Montgomery Mustangs got three touchdowns from running back Eli Brown, and running back Seth Burleson scored a touchdown to go with 94 rushing yards on their way to a 34-8 home victory over Bland County on Monday. Outside of those stellar individual performances, it was anything, but pretty.

With the win, Eastern Montgomery evened its record at 2-2 on a night when its defense limited the Bears to just 47 rushing yards in the second half. The two teams accounted for an astonishing 21 combined fumbles with nine of those becoming turnovers. There were five fumbles in the first 5:15 of the game and six in the first eight minutes.



The Mustangs scored twice in the opening quarter. Brown rammed his way in from eight yards out and Lilly Underwood hit the point after for a 7-0 lead with 3:57 left in the first period. Eastern Montgomery went up 14-0 after another Bears fumble with just 17 seconds left in the quarter, as Burleson scored on a seven-yard run that was followed by Underwood's kick.



Brown would score with 5:02 left in the first half, catching a four-yard pass from quarterback Gage Akers in the corner of the end zone to go up 21-0. The Mustangs would stretch their advantage to 27-0 with Brown bulling his way in from one yard out, but the snap was bad on the point-after kick.

Akers would race his way on a 55-yard scamper to put the home-standing Mustangs 34-0 with 7:11 left in the quarter as they recovered a Bears fumble. They had scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes to put the game away.



Bland County (2-2) finally scored with five minutes left in the game as Jack Johnson caught a pass and run of 20 yards from quarterback Trey Edwards down the left sideline. Corey Hall would then run the two-point conversion to make it 34-8.



"We executed our offense better tonight. We had too many fumbles and penalties. I don't know if those were caused by the game being played on a Monday night instead of Friday. That may have thrown us out of sync," remarked Eastern Montgomery Head Coach Jordan Stewart.

"We wanted to be more aggressive and our defense played well. We thought we had a good game plan coming in the game."



Eastern Montgomery rushed for 260 yards and held the Bears to 124.



