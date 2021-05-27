Minnesota Remains in the Top 5 For 2022 DL

Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest, and Coastal Carolina are the five finalists for the 6-foot-3, 250-pound prospect, who has a busy summer of visits set up.

The Gopher Report spoke with Pernell months ago, and he had good things to say about his relationship with the staff.

"Me and Coach Wilt have a good relationship. He hits me up just to see how I’m doing or to see if I’m watching the NFL game that’s on, etc. He keeps it real, 100-percent of the time. Any question I ask him he gives me a straight forward answer which I love about him. Overall, I could definitely see myself being coached by those guys."

While Minnesota is clearly in the mix here, it is the home state team of Virginia Tech that seem to be the team to beat. Aside from the proximity, the Hokies have had lots of momentum with Pernell for a long time, and he will be in Blacksburg two times within the first week that visits are allowed.

He also has a visit scheduled to Minnesota for the end of June, which could be huge for the Gophers if Virginia Tech does not try to lock up his pledge before hand. Wake Forest is another school that Pernell has publicly talked about visiting.