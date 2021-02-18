The Mills Godwin Eagles suffered through their first 3-win season since 2008 in 2019. The Eagles started off the season 2-2 but it was all downhill from there as the Eagles lost 5 of their next 6.

The Eagles did have some close losses such as a 3-point loss to Douglas Freeman and a touchdown difference between the Eagles and Hermitage in the next to last game of the season. It was not the season the Eagles had hoped for and it brought an end to a subpar decade for the program.

A 55-47 mark in the 2010's, the Eagles had 9 fewer wins and 10 more losses than they did a decade before. The Eagles made the playoffs twice but failed to break their playoff losing streak.