Miller School faced defending State champion Highland in a rematch of the 2023 State championship. After losing 42-40 last year, the Mavericks left no doubt in defeating Highland 64-44 to win the VISAA DII State title.

The Mavericks never trailed starting the game with a 7-0 lead. They led by double digits after the 1st and led by 16 early in the 2nd quarter. The doubled up the Highland score to lead 28-14 at halftime. Miller School had six 3-pointers in the 1st half with four coming from junior Elijah Kelly. Highland made a run in the 3rd quarter and cut the deficit to eight (32-24) thanks to a three and free throw from point guard Julian Rivera.



Jason Clarke led the Mavericks with 19 points (Will Garlick)

Ryan Crotty scored five points on a three and two free throws and the Mavericks lead was again double digits (40-29) heading into the 4th quarter. An 8-2 run to start the quarter extended the lead to 48-31 with 4:53 remaining. Senior point guard Jason Clarke led the Mavericks with 19 points, four rebounds and six assists. He also led the team with hustle plays. Elijah Kelly ended the game with 18 points including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Ryan Crotty finished with 15 points while adding to his state record 3-pointers made in a season. Jaylen Dyer tied Crotty with six rebounds each. Highland was led by Rivals.Com 4-star recruit Nate Arment who finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Rivera finsihed woth 10 points and eight rebounds.

