Coming into Saturday’s VISAA Division II title game, Miller School of Albemarle, coached by former Major Leaguer Billy Wagner had won the last two State Championships, and were looking for a third. But the Highland Hawks, fresh off an upset win over Greenbrier Christian on Friday, stood in the way as their final challenge.

Miller entered the game with a 22-7 record, while Highland came in at 20-4. On the mound for Miller was two-sport standout Garrett Payne, opposed by Blake Fisher.

Miller plated eight runs in the bottom of the first, knocking Fisher out of the game after only two outs, but with all eight runs being chalked up to him. In the bottom of the first, Ethan Chenault, and Vince DeLeonardo both plated two runs a piece, with Payne, Exum, and Tignor all contributing to Miller’s early lead.

The Mavericks doubled up Highland 10-5 on their way to capture the state title.

“It feels great to win another State Championship,” Chenault said. “It’s great to have good coaches because they push you to be your best every day so these pressure-filled situations aren't as pressure-filled because they teach us to be our best every day.”

Highland attempted to come back in spurts, adding runs throughout the middle innings but Payne, and then later Matt Sykes held them off, while the offense added on runs in the third off a Cuddington RBI single, and a Chenault RBI single.

“I’ve never felt anything like this before. It’s so unreal,” Payne said. “There is so much energy coursing through my body. At the beginning it felt like a normal game, I had my struggles, but I tried to bring it back in and do what I do best.”

Wagner has now led Miller to three consecutive state titles, quite a feat for a program that hadn't won the State Championship prior to that since 2006. It's a satisfying achievement after a lengthy MLB career.

“It all goes towards the kids,” Wagner said. “It’s a blessing to be around these kids. They have put a lot of work, through the fight and the grind. Now they have something to look back on, something to take from this.”

Miller, after taking home their third VISAA D-2 cCampionship in a row, finishes with a 23-7 record. Meanwhile, Highland will go home with a 20-5 record, coming up shy of their first State Championship.



