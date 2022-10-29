The skies over Powhatan was a dangerous place to operate Friday night. Between the Indians and Trojans, the two teams had 5 interceptions with Midlothian laying claim to four of them. This would be why Midlothian found much of their success in the ground game. The Trojans put down 229 yards on 38 carries with none other than Ashby Berry leading the way with 154 yards on 18 carries... and he scored three times in doing so. The score is a bit deceiving, however. You look at the score and you say wow, Midlothian really dominated. Powhatan, however, outgained Midlothian on offense 310 yards to 278 and held the ball more. That speaks to just how impactful the four picks by the Trojan defense was. Anytime Powhatan had something going disaster struck. Once Powhatan found themselves down by more than a score the pass was the way to go despite the danger that posed. When the game was over the Trojans celebrated and Coach Hutchings spoke about how meaningful this win was. "Last year we lost this game and the next. Everyone says them (Powhatan) is my white whale because I just cannot get them but tonight, tonight was different".



1st Quarter

It was a bad start for the Indians. Powhatan was facing a 3rd & 9 on their opening drive when Dylan Trevillian was intercepted for the first of four times on this night. In 4 plays the Trojans were the end zone with Ashby Berry covering 29 of the 37 yards.



Content Loading

Powhatan covered 28 yards in 8 plays but this would be the first of two punts for the Indians. The Indian defense forced the Trojans to a 3 & out but before the half would end the Trojans would find the end zone again. Ashby Berry would bust off a big run from the Powhatan 36 and brought down at the one by Ben Whitver. One play later Berry would be in the end zone for his second TD of the night.



2nd Quarter

The Indians would dominate the second quarter for the most part. The Indians took 7 minutes off the clock with a drive that covered just 32 yards. With the ball at the Midlothian 34 Dylan Trevillian threw 2 incomplete passes and on the next play Darius Reddick was brought down for a loss of 6 by Ashby Berry. The Trojans did not have to wait long to get the ball back as the defense held the Trojans to a 3 & out. The Indians made the most of the opportunity with a 5-play, 62-yard drive that was capped off by a big pass in the form of a 50-yard connection from Trevillian to Ben Whitver.



The Indians down 13-6 had momentum ripped from them by a fast and furious push by the Trojans with 1:39 to go in the half. Covering 41 yards in 5 plays, the Trojans got within field goal range and Avery Heleniak took care of the rest from 35 yards out.



3rd Quarter

The Trojans who seized momentum with that field goal as time expired in the first half carried that over to the second half with a 6-play, 60-yard drive that saw Ashby Berry tagging the end zone for the third time.



Powhatan seemed poised to strike back covering 62 yards in 8 plays with Dylan Trevillian and Oscar Whitley connecting on a 38 yard pass. With the ball at the Midlo 29, Trevillian went airborne to the end zone and disaster struck. Three players went up for the ball, the ball was deflected and Makhi Jackson was at the right time and place to intercept the deflected pass.



Calamity ensues... The Trojans cover 38 yards in 9 plays before the Trojans turn it over for the first time of the night. Darius Reddick picks off the deflected pass. Three plays into Powhatan's drive, Conor Harrington picks off the Indians.



Three interceptions in three possessions brought us to the end of the third quarter with the Trojans back on offense heading into the fourth quarter.



4th Quarter

Midlothian was held scoreless in the second half mounting no serious threat to add to their lead. Powhatan, however, would not stop down 23-6. The Indians covered 50 yards in 5 plays with Dylan Trevillian and Ben Whitver connecting yet again, this time on a 38-yard pass. The Indians would not be able to find the end zone. On their final possession of the night the Indians Jackson Morris picked up 18 yards on the ground and Trevillian went airborne to the Powhatan sidelines. Ethan Shelor was there to make the play, intercepting an Indian pass, the Trojans fourth pick of the night. A somewhat fitting end to the night given how the game more less began with an interception, an interception filled third quarter and an interception to put this one to bed.



Coach Speak

An emotional Coach Hutchings requested not to be on camera on this night. When asked if there was any emphasis put on this game because it was his 'white whale' he said that was not the case. "We just want to keep the momentum going, we lost this one and next weeks game last season. There won't be any resting of players, we will think about the playoffs when we get there, we just need to keep the momentum going and playing our game. Tonight, we played a complete game". On Ashby Berry who had 3 touchdowns and 154 yards rushing plus 5.5 tackles. "He is incredible, he does everything you ask and he does everything without asking. He is there everyday at practice and even when there is no practice. He is not much for talking, he does his talking on the field". Actions speak louder than words and Berry has a lot to say by what he puts down on that field every game.



Midlothian 23, Powhatan 6 - Scoreboard Time Play Score (1Q) 8:27 Ashby Berry 1-yard run. Maxx Lawton PAT. 7-0 Midlothian (1Q) 1:31 Ashby Berry 1-yard run. 2-pt conversion no good. 13-0 Midlothian (2Q) 1:30 Dylan Trevillian 50-yard pass to Ben Whitver. Connor Bates PAT blocked. 6-13 Powhatan (2Q) :00 Avery Heleniak 35-yard field goal. 16-6 Midlothian (3Q) 9:34 Ashby Berry 13-yard run. Maxx Lawton PAT. 23-6 Midlothian

Impact Gamers

Midlothian Trojans Ashby Berry with 154 yards on 18 carries for 3 TD's plus 5.5 tackles (2.5 TFL). Zach Wirt with 7.5 tackles (1 TFL) and an interception.

Powhatan Indians Dylan Trevillian with 206 yards passing on 17 of 36 with a TD and 4 interceptions. Ben Whitver with 4 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Oscar Whitley with 4 catches for 65 yards plus 4 tackles. Landon Gibbs with 8 tackles and one for a loss.



Post-Game Nuggets