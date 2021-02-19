If not for a comeback win against Glen Allen in the season opener the Trojans could have very well 0-7 to start the season. Instead the Trojans were 1-6 but as easily as they could have been 0-7; they could also have been 4-3 as they lost to Powhatan by 2, Cosby by 7 and Monacan by 1.

The toughest part of the Dominion District behind them, the Trojans took 2 of their last 3 to finish 3-7 on the season and bring an end to the 2019 season and the 2010's decade.

In that decade the Trojans were 38-64 which was 1 win better and 2 losses more than a decade before. The Trojans did something this past decade no Trojan team had since the 1980's and that was making the playoffs and they did so twice. 38 wins for the Trojans in the 2010's was the most since the 1980's and something to build on as they enter a new decade.