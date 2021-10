Midlothian stuns Manchester 42-35!

The Midlothian Trojans posted their fourth 40+ point game performance of the season Friday night and upset Manchester 42-35. The Trojans were down 28-7 midway through the third quarter before storming back and taking the victory. With the win, Midlothian snapped a 19-game losing streak against Manchester and have made it known that they can play with anyone in the area.

First Half

Midlothian’s Makhi Jackson intercepted Cody Shelton on the Lancers opening drive of the contest. A few plays later, Ashby Berry raced 24-yards to the end zone to put the Trojans up 7-0 (PAT Lawton). The Trojan defense forced another turnover on Manchester’s following possession as Jack Runyon picked off Shelton. Midlothian was not able to convert on that opportunity and was forced to punt.

Manchester would settle down on their third drive of the quarter and knotted the game at 7 when Ramon Brown rushed for a 70-yard score (PAT Davis). Brown then scored on a 9-yard touchdown run followed by a 37-yard touchdown reception (PAT’s Davis) to put Manchester on top 21-7 with 7:14 remaining in the half. The Trojans had a chance to trim the lead shortly before the break but they fumbled away the ball on the goal line.