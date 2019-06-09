News More News
Matt Hibner Talks Pledge, Visit, Sherrone Moore And Fit In New Offense

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Vvmtussrj6y1tqdcgfnf
Three-star tight end Matt Hibner gives U-M an athletic and versatile weapon at the tight end spot. (Matt Hibner)

Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore offered Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock three-star tight end Matt Hibner just nine days ago but the 6-4, 228-pounder is already a member of U-M's 2020 class. The rising senior went into detail about how he was able to get comfortable enough to commit to U-M in just over a week.

