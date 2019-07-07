Bryce Steele Recaps Michigan Visit, Why He 'Loves U-M So Much'
Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal class of 2021 safety Bryce Steele had a wild month of June, visiting seven different schools. He visited South Carolina, West Virginia, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
"It was crazy, but I enjoyed it," Steele said of his summer travels. "I was able to interact with these different coaches and see what they're all about and seeing what the schools have to offer -- as far as academically and athletically."
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect, who is being recruited as a Viper for the Wolverines, visited Michigan on June 21.
