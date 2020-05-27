 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard Is Recruiting Angelo Brizzi Hard
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 16:01:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Fast Rising Brizzi Talks U-M

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Angelo Brizzi exploded on the national scene this spring after schools got a look at his impressive junior year film … specifically, his shooting. He’s got legitimate range to 30 feet and averaged ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}