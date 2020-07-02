Michigan Basketball Recruiting: The Latest On 2021 Prospects
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard continues to offer players in the 2021 class and beyond. Here's the latest ... U-M landed a big pledge when Isaiah Barnes, a four-star prospec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news