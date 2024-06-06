Matt Hatfield of 757 Sports Talk is joined on CoVA Sports TV by Michael Cuddyer, a former MLB All-Star to discuss the 3rd Annual All-Tidwater Classic and more.

The 3rd Annual All-Tidewater Classic presented by former MLB All-Star Michael Cuddyer takes place on Monday, June 10, 2024 at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton, VA at 6 PM EST with gates opening at 5 PM EST. It's a High School Baseball Showcase, pitting the top players from the Southside vs. the Peninsula and Private Schools from all around Hampton Roads. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 5-12 + FREE for Little League and Travel Team Players if you wear your team jersey! Tickets can be purchased at the gate OR digitally via the QR code as well as by visiting gofan.co and searching 'All Tidewater Classic.'

For more details, be sure to visit alltidewaterclassic.org and you can also reach out to baseball@alltidewaterclassic.org.

Cuddyer was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and is a 1997 graduate of Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, where he was a standout athlete in baseball, basketball, and football as well as student body president and National Honor Society member. In 1996 and 1997, he was named to the United States national under-18 baseball team, where he played in the World Junior Baseball Championship. In 1997, he was named to the All-America First Team by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings.

Cuddyer was named Virginia's Player of the Year and Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year in 1997. He was also a member of USA Today's All-Star and the USA Junior National teams in 1997.

A two-time MLB All-Star (2011 and 2013), Cuddyer won the Silver Slugger Award as well as the NL batting title in 2013 as a member of the Colorado Rockies. His last MLB season came in 2015 as a member of the New York Mets. He was inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame. Cuddyer finished batting .277 wtih 197 career home runs and 794 RBI.