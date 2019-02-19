Meziah Scott Growing Up With Petersburg!
Meziah Scott will enter the 2019 season as quarterback of the Petersburg Crimson Wave for a third straight season. Although he burst onto the scene at Petersburg his freshman year impressing, he ha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news