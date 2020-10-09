It should come as no surprise to those familiar with the family background of Allen Strothers any success he encounters, particularly when it comes to on the basketball court. After all, his last name is synonymous with talented basketball athletes, none probably more recognizable than his father, Lamont Strothers, regarded as one of the most decorated players in Christopher Newport University history.

In fact, Lamont took the uncommon path of CNU to the professional ranks, where he was a second round choice of the Golden State Warriors in the 1991 NBA Draft. Lamont had playing stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks, putting him on an exclusive list of only 81 Virginia born players to date to reach the NBA or ABA level.

One with similar hopes and aspirations is Allen, already established as one of the premier prospects in the Class of 2021 from the Commonwealth.