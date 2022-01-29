 VirginiaPreps - Mekhai White has a strong visit to Blacksburg
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-29 19:34:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Mekhai White has a strong visit to Blacksburg

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Virginia Tech coaching staff hosted a number of top underclassmen Saturday afternoon. King George (Va.) athlete Mekhai White projects as one of the state's top Class of 2024 prospects, and getting him to town was a priority.

The trip went according to plan for the 6-3, 175-pounder.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}