During one of UConn women’s basketball’s summer workouts on Monday morning, one teammate got on another for not going hard enough in a drill.

That isn’t unusual: the Huskies routinely police each other. Instead, it was who voiced their displeasure that surprised head coach Geno Auriemma: Rising junior Megan Walker.

“I almost spilled my coffee,” he joked. “She made a comment the other day when she saw someone working, she said ‘That was me two years ago.’ So it shows you how far she’s come.”

This isn’t the same Walker that some fans prematurely declared a bust after her lackluster freshman season. It isn’t even the same Walker that started nearly every game last season and played a crucial part down the stretch in the NCAA Tournament. This is a new Megan Walker -- and she’s ready to become one of the best players in the country.

Last season, with Napheesa Collier, Crystal Dangerfield and Katie Lou Samuelson shouldering the bulk of the scoring, Walker didn’t need to be a go-to player for the Huskies. She took what the defense gave her and played her role as a small-ball forward and rebounder superbly.

But now Collier and Samuelson are off the WNBA, leaving Storrs as the two highest-scoring teammates in program history. That leaves a major void for the Huskies, one that Walker will be expected to help fill. But that’s not a concern for her -- as the former No. 1 recruit in the country, she didn’t come to UConn to be a role player.

“We’re going to miss [Collier and Samuelson] and what they brought to the program but everyone’s excited, it’s our time,” Walker said. “It’s finally on our shoulders and I think me [sic], Crystal, Christyn and Liv, we’ve been waiting for this opportunity, so we’re excited to go out there and give it all we got.”

But when Walker needed to score, she did. She put together four performances of 20 points or more, including a 34-point explosion against Tulane. Those games gave her confidence and helped prove to herself that she was capable of scoring in droves. Now, Walker is hoping to do that on a nightly basis.



