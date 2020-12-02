 VirginiaPreps - McDonald twins earn Hokie opportunity and make the flip
McDonald twins earn Hokie opportunity and make the flip

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Salem (Va.) High's Jayden and Jorden McDonald were al set to go to Louisiana-Monroe.

The twins picked the Warhawks this Summer over a number of FCS and mid-major opportunities. However, when the local school came calling, it was an opportunity they couldn't resist.

