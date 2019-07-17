Maury's Varner Set to Decide on July 19
Maury Class of 2020 defensive lineman Darian Varner will be announcing where he will be playing his College Football this Friday, July 19, and wherever he goes, the Norfolk prospect has the qualiti...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news