As Maury honored their seniors, the Commodores were also preparing for the challenge of Booker T Washington and their star back Rodney Hammond in a rare Thursday night tilt. The undefeated Commodores shut down Booker T. Washington and Hammond and furthered their push for an undefeated season, improving to 8-0 after a 54-8 win that saw a different running back as the star attraction.

That back was Virginia Tech pledge Christopher 'C.J.' Beasley, who ran all over the Booker T. defense for 188 yards and four scores. His stellar performance in many ways highlighted the lopsided win for the Commodores. "It (the game) was just amazing. It's something to remember for sure," Beasley exclaimed. "My line kept getting me holes, and I just kept running." Beasley's journey didn't begin in Norfolk. In fact, it started outside the United States. "I came here from Japan and they (Maury) welcomed me in like family," the star back said. "I had to take my time to get where I am now and everything developed,. We all developed and now we are just hitting it."



With the Commodores now at 8-0 under heavy senior leadership, it's up to them to finish it off along with Head Coach Dyrri McCain in a big way. "It (8-0) is a testament to the work they (the seniors) put in and the group of guys that I've had ever since they were freshman," McCain commented. "To just be through all the stuff that we have been through together, and as much as the kids have been through, us coaches have been through stuff and situations."



Dajon 'Dae Dae' Evans showed that not only can the Maury offense score, but so too can the defense (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

The defense was all over the Booker T. offense, not just in the run game, but also stifling anything that Bookers QB Larry Parker wanted to do on the night, holding Parker to just 74 yards through the air. Rodney Hammond went over 100 yards in the contest, though fumbled late in the first half, which was recovered by Maury's Dae-Dae Evans and returned 50 yards for a Commodores touchdown. Maury QB Eric Gibson was on point once again, completing 13 of his 17 passes for 213 yards. The Commodores showed their full offensive repertoire.



"It's good to send the seniors out with a win," Gibson said. "We just gave a team effort, beginning with the offensive line first of all. Without them, we wouldn't be able to make plays downfield and get the ball rolling. "They are a really big part of this team with this heavy senior team and it starts with the o-line."

Gibson, who came to Maury in the off-season from nearby Granby, entered the contest having thrown for 1865 yards and 23 touchdowns on the 2019 campaign. Having lethal weapons - such as D-1 commits in KeAndre Lambert (Penn State), Ty Granger (Towson), Dashaun Peele (Navy) and others - has made for a relatively smooth transition. "I fell like we have the best receiver corps in the state," Gibson believes. "I feel like I can put the ball where it needs to be and those guys will make plays. Our running backs are straight studs, too."



Paul Hutson is part of the Maury group in the trenches that has been rock solid throughout 2019 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Next year, Gibson will be without much of that receiver corps, with all eyes on him, although McCain isn't worried because a foundation has been established. "It just means bigger shoes to fill," McCain commented. "We have built these guys like KeAndre (Lambert), CJ (Beasley), David Haley, Micah (Cokley). Those guys were young bucks, and now they are the vets and you have guys like EJ (Gibson), Paul (Hutson), Ahmarian (Granger) who we are going to be depending on in the stretch."



Maury notables: QB Eric Gibson: 13-17, 213yds, 3 TDs RB CJ Beasley: 188yds, 4 TDs WR Dashaun Peele: 4 rec, 43yds, TD WR KeAndre Lambert: 5 rec, 101yds, TD



Booker T. Washington Notables notables: QB Larry Parker: 7-12, 74yds, TD, 26yds rush RB Rodney Hammond: 110yds, 3 rec, 48yds, rec TD WR Marcus Jones: 2 rec, 18yds



Scoring Summary (Maury 54, Booker T. Washington 8) Time Play Score 6:22 1Q Maury- CJ Beasley 5-yard TD Run (XP Good) Maury 7-0 4:17 1Q Maury- Eric Gibson 51-yard TD Pass to Keandre Lambert (XP Good) Maury 14-0 10:35 2Q Maury- Eric Gibson 45-yard TD Pass to Ty Granger (XP Good) Maury 21-0 8:14 2Q BTW- Larry Parker 23-yard TD Pass to Rodney Hammond (XP No Good) Maury 21-6 7:16 2Q BTW- Safety Maury 21-8 2:41 2Q Maury- CJ Beasley 7-yard TD Run (XP No Good) Maury 27-8 1:05 2Q Maury- Dae-Dae Evans 50-yard Fumble Recovery TD (XP No Good) Maury 33-8 6:11 3Q Maury- Eric Gibson 20-yard TD Pass to Dashaun Peele (XP Good) Maury 40-8 2:36 3Q Maury- CJ Beasley 26-yard TD Run (XP Good) Maury 47-8 5:44 4Q Maury- CJ Beasley 38-yard TD Run (XP No Good) Maury 54-8

Looking Ahead:

Dyrri McCain has the Commodores just a couple wins away from the program's first unbeaten regular season since 1972 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Maury will have a tough road to a state title though, as Class 5 is stacked with the Commodores, fellow unbeaten Salem (VB), Stone Bridge and of course the four-time defending State Champion Highland Springs Springers, among others.

There's a chance that the Commodores could get a re-match with a Highland Springs team that eliminated them in last year's State Semis by a count of 71-28.

"I don't think there is a situation we haven't seen," McCain remarked. "We have come back, we have been beaten, we have been beaten in close games and won close games. These guys have been in every situation. They have been in the playoffs. Anything you can think of they have been through." That type of experience and maturation for their current cast of seniors from 4-7 as tenth graders, to 12-2 last year and now unbeaten on a title quest should bode well for them.