On October 7, 2022, the Maury Commodores cruised to a 56-0 win over the Churchland Truckers, spoiling Homecoming night for the crew in orange and black in Portsmouth. See our Game Blog Here if you missed the details of the game, plus below you can check out Video Interviews with Head Coach Dyrri McCain as well as standout running back Peyton Jones, who committed during the summer to play his College Football in the ACC at Duke.



Postgame Video Interview with Maury RB Peyton Jones:

Maury Class of 2023 running back Peyton Jones chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield after his team's 56-0 shutout of Churchland in Portsmouth on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Duke commit touched the football eight times and racked up 157 yards from scrimmage, scoring four times. That included touchdown runs of 60, 15 and 7 yards along with a 46-yard scoring reception where he hurdled a defender on his way to the end zone. His team improved to 4-1 overall with the win.



Postgame Video Interview with Maury Coach Dyrri McCain: