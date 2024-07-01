Matthew Outten is a Hokie!
Virginia Tech's big week rolls along! The Hokies have added a high-upside piece in Ath Matthew Outten.
The 6-2, 195-pounder picked VT over fellow finalists Maryland, Penn State, and Syracuse. He narrowed from a list that included a who's-who of the recruiting world.
Listen as an athlete, Outten has the ability to line up in multiple positions, though his likely first stop at the college level is wide receiver.
A 5.5 three-star, his pledge umps the Hokes up to No. 43 nationally in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings. The 14th commit in the class is also the 10th from the Commonwealth.
