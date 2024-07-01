The 6-2, 195-pounder picked VT over fellow finalists Maryland, Penn State, and Syracuse. He narrowed from a list that included a who's-who of the recruiting world.

Virginia Tech's big week rolls along! The Hokies have added a high-upside piece in Ath Matthew Outten.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Listen as an athlete, Outten has the ability to line up in multiple positions, though his likely first stop at the college level is wide receiver.

A 5.5 three-star, his pledge umps the Hokes up to No. 43 nationally in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings. The 14th commit in the class is also the 10th from the Commonwealth.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Outten in the fold.

• Chat about his commitment and all things Hokies and recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Outten's commitment.