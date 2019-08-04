News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-04 07:56:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Massive 3-Star VA OL Thrilled With UNC Offer

Bmewufnnsxn53vxu9fpa
Treyvon Green expected the Tar Heels to extend him an offer, but it was a thrill to get one nonetheless.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Trevyon Green, a class of 2021 offensive lineman from Life Christian Academy in Chester, VA, recently received a scholarship offer from North Carolina. His performance at one of UNC’s camps in June...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}