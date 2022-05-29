Maryland lands Wake Forest transfer quarterback Billy Edwards

The Terps added some much needed depth to their quarterback room over Memorial Day weekend, with former Wake Forest quarterback Billy Edwards announcing his commitment to Maryland via social media.

Edwards, a native of Springfield, Va. who played at Lake Braddock High School, entered the transfer portal in late April, visiting Maryland back in early May.

Edwards already had a strong connection to the Maryland program prior to committing to the Terps. Older brother Kyle Edwards played quarterback at Alabama under both Maryland head coach Mike Locksley and offensive coordinator Dan Enos and is currently an offensive graduate assistant for the Terps working with the QBs.

The addition of Edwards gives Maryland a second scholarship quarterback with college experience heading into fall camp. Walk-ons David Faust and Eric Najarian were the primary backups to returning starter Taulia Tagovailoa during spring ball, while the program will welcome incoming freshmen Cam Edge and Jayden Sauray later this summer.

A former Rivals three-star prospect in the 2021 class, Edwards will arrive in College Park with four years of eligibility remaining after spending his first year of college at Wake Forest. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound signal caller did not record a stat for the Deacs last season as a true freshman.

Mike Locksley and the Terps will now turn their attention to another former Alabama offensive player with one of their final remaining scholarships in wide receiver Javon Baker, who has been linked to Maryland after recently de-committing from Kentucky. A former Rivals four-star, Baker recorded seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown last season. According to sources, Baker still has a few off-field hurdles that need to be cleared but he is likely to join the program.



