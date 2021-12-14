Maryland lands commitment from Virginia three-star wideout Leon Haughton

Maryland has landed a commitment from Richmond (Va.) Benedictine three-star wide receiver Leon Haughton on the eve of the early signing period, he announced Tuesday evening via Instagram.

Haughton chose the Terps over Vanderbilt of the SEC among others.

Haughton, who took in the Terps' season-opening win over West Virginia, officially visited Maryland the final weekend ahead of the early signing period. Vanderbilt, where he took an official visit back in September, seemed to possibly have a slight lead in his recruitment heading into his Maryland visit, but the Terps were able to seal the deal just days ahead of the early signing period.

At 6-foot-4, Maryland coaches have compared Haughton to current Terps wideout Dontay Demus Jr. and see him as someone who can come in and eventually step into a similar role.

"Maryland's offense is really explosive and as a receiver you love that," Haughton recently told Rivals. "They have two good receivers in Dontay Demus and Rakim Jarrett. Demus is a junior and coach Zohn, the receivers coach, sees me as that kind of player that can come in for him after he leaves."

Haughton becomes the 14th member of the Terps' 2022 recruiting class and the first from the bordering state of Virginia. . He joins fellow three-stars Shaleak Knotts out of North Carolina and Perry Fisher out of Florida as the third wideout in the class.