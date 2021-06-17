Maryland football lands local linebacker Caleb Wheatland

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley added another piece to the 2022 recruiting class June 17, when Silver Spring (Md.) Avalon School linebacker Caleb Wheatland announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Wheatland chose the Terps over offers from Ball State, Kent State, Liberty, UMass, Old Dominion and Utah State.

The 6-foot-2, 235 pounder first visited Maryland on June 9, taking in the Terps’ new facility and just getting a general feel for the program.

“We just really toured the facility and stuff, just got to see the coach’s office, the weight room, the indoor and the nutrition place and all of that,” said Wheatland.

Not surprising, one area in particular really stood out.

“The weight room,” Wheatland said. “I like to be in the weight room a lot. I’ve never seen a weight room like that before so it was good to see.”

The Northern Virginia native then returned to College Park June 16 with the intention of solidifying his scholarship offer by working out for the Maryland coaches.

“Walking into the facility, the indoor, it was amazing just to see how the whole program just came together,” said Wheatland. “Coach Brawley [Evans] was there when I first got in, very welcoming.”

From there, Wheatland had an impressive workout in front of the Terps staff, including running a 4.7 second 40-yard dash.

“We did vertical, broad jump, 5-10-5 and 40. We did a little bit of hip movement and stuff like that,” said Wheatland. “I ran a 4.7 laser timed.”

Maryland’s recruitment of Wheatland really began back in May after an impressive performance at the Baltimore Under Armour camp, in which Wheatland was named MVP of the linebackers.

Special teams coach Ron Zook was the first to reach out to Wheatland, followed by outside linebackers coach Brawley Evans who really led the charge.

“Coach Brawley, from the jump, from the first time that we talked, he said I was a guy they definitely wanted to offer. But at first he was a little bit hesitant because he wanted to see me first. But he said they couldn’t wait any longer and they offered me.”

Originally a member of the 2021 class, Wheatland made the decision during the COVID pandemic to transfer from Chantilly (Va.) Westfield to Avalon, where he suited up for the Black Knights this past spring.

Wheatland credits Avalon head coach Tyree Spinner for helping him get to this point, despite their short relationship.

“Coach Springer has really done a lot for me in the short six months we’ve already had together,” said Wheatland. “I went in there, played our spring game and it just went up from there, to be honest. Coach Springer always told me to be patient and offers were going to come.”

As for Maryland, Wheatland is already looking forward to getting on campus and showing fans what he can do.

“I’m excited and ready to get this show on the road. Definitely not going to disappoint.”

Wheatland is the 10th member of the Terps’ 2022 class and the third linebacker, joining local Spalding three-star Kellan Wyatt and New Jersey three-star Nyair Graham.