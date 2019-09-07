The George Wythe - (Wytheville) Maroons defeated their county and arch-rivals Fort Chiswell Pioneers 27-14. The Maroons had 454 yards of offense as quarterback Cole Simmons threw for 253 and they rushed for 201.

Simmons' main target was Braydon Thompson. He caught seven passes for 219 yards and scored two touchdowns.



Fort Chiswell scored first as Isaac Dunford caught a 46- yard pass from junior quarterback Dylan Bailey with 8:31 on the clock of the first quarter. Bailey finished the game with 118 yards passing and rushed for 104 more on 19 carries.



George Wythe would score in their next possession with Dayson McMillan scoring on a 10-yard run put the point after was wide left, for a 7-6 score, with 4:36 to go in the opening quarter.



Fort Chiswell would then score with just 55 seconds before halftime as Bailey scrambled his way in from 21-yards and Dunford's kick upped the Pioneer lead to 14-6.



The Maroons would get a big 54- yard Simmons to Thompson pass and two plays later Ravvon Wells would bull his way in from three yards out and the point after made it 14-13 with just seven seconds left in the half.



The second half saw George Wythe score with 1:22 left in the third as Thompson caught a 31-yard pass from Simmons for their first lead of the game, 20-14. They would then score with 8:20 left in the game as once again Thompson caught a 40-yard pass from Simmons, to go up 27-14.



"They got big plays and beat us up front," said a disappointed Fort Chiswell Head Coach Chris Akers. "Thompson (Braydon) is very good and fast. Simmons seems to just throw it up and lets Thompson go get it. We didn't stop them when we needed to."



Both teams are now 1-1 on the young season. George Wythe after two road games will be home next week as they host Marion. The Pioneers will be home again, as they host the Radford Bobcats.







GW 0 13 7 7 - 27



FC 7 7 0 0- 14







Rushing - GW - Wells 20-96, Simmons 15-68. McMillan 4-37



Rushing - FC - Bailey 19-104, Poole 6-18, Dunford 4-(-2), Varney 1-( -3),



Passing - GW - Simmons - 12 of 19, 0 ints., 2 TDs, 253 yds, FC - Bailey - 8 of 17, 0 ints., 1 TD., 118 yds.

Receptions- GW - Thompson 7-219, McMillan 1-6, L. Jollay 1-11, Walters 1-11, Reigelsperger 2-6

Receptions- FC - Poole 2-10, Dunford 2-61, Coffey 1-9, Hanks 1-20, Jones 1-12, Gravely 1-12

First Downs - GW - 18, FC - 10



Penalties - GW - 9-96 yds., FC - 5-30 yds.

Punting / avg.- GW - 1/ 38.0 yds., FC - 3 / 35.6 yds.

Fumbles/ lost - GW - 4/2 , FC 1/0



