3 Manchester rolls past #10 Powhatan 38-6

HOW IT HAPPEND

RJ Brown forced an Indians fumble late in the first quarter and the Lancers capitalized a few plays later when Eric Smith found Ty'ee Stephens on a 27-yard reverse pass (PAT Davis).

After forcing another Powhatan punt, Manchester added three points to the board when Jon Davis hit a 25 yard field goal to put them up 10-0 with 6:22 remaining in the half.

Manchester pinned Powhatan down on their own 2-yard line and Eric Smith recovered a Mitchell Johnson fumble in the end zone (PAT Davis) to give the Lancers a 17-0 lead.

Johnson would make up for his mistake on the Indians ensuing drive when he ripped off a 51-yard run to put his team in the red zone. However, the Indians would turn it over on downs.